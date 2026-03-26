NPA secures R800k asset forfeiture order in pension scam

The matter stems from a fraudulent scheme in which a 65‑year‑old pensioner from KuGompo City was deceived by a woman.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has secured a High Court order to forfeit assets worth R800 000 linked to fraud and theft.

The order, granted by the High Court in KuGompo City (formerly East London), authorised the forfeiture of a flat in Quigney, a Chevrolet Utility motor vehicle, and various items of furniture and appliances.

Order

According to the NPA, the order was granted on 17 February 2026 following a preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) on 28 October 2025.

The matter stems from a fraudulent scheme in which a 65‑year‑old pensioner from KuGompo City was deceived by a woman known as “Mamavuma”, who posed as a traditional healer operating from a muti shop.

Millions

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the complainant had initially consulted her for assistance and later disclosed difficulties in accessing his pension benefits.

“Mamavuma allegedly promised to unblock the payment of the pension proceeds through traditional means and performed various rituals without initially requesting payment.”

In February 2025, the complainant received his pension payout exceeding R6 million. Upon informing Mamavuma, she advised that the funds needed to be “cleansed” before use. Acting on her instructions, he withdrew and handed over a total of R4 461 000 in cash under the guise of cleansing rituals.

Medicine

Mamavuma later claimed further processes were required, including travelling to Musina to obtain protective medicine. She subsequently disappeared, prompting the complainant to realise he had been defrauded and to report the matter.

Investigations revealed that Mamavuma, believed to have fled the country, transferred more than R1 million to a local associate, who has also absconded. This individual used the funds to purchase the forfeited assets and invest in bed‑and‑breakfast establishments in KuGompo City.

Assets

Tyali said the AFU successfully traced the proceeds and linked them to the assets, enabling their preservation and eventual forfeiture.

“The forfeited assets will be sold on auction, and the proceeds paid over to the complainant to the extent possible.”

Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the AFU and its law enforcement partners, noting that the successful forfeiture demonstrates the NPA’s resolve to strip criminals of ill-got gains.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to protecting vulnerable citizens from exploitation and warned that individuals masquerading as traditional healers for criminal gain will be pursued relentlessly.