NSPCA probes guard dog abuse at Joburg nature reserves

Concerned residents insisted that the authorities were not doing enough to protect the guard dogs.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has sounded the alarm over the mistreatment of guard dogs by security companies operating in Johannesburg’s nature reserves – raising serious concerns about animal welfare in the industry.

Following tip-offs from residents, inspectors found dogs confined to cramped, dirty cages at Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve, prompting a formal warning under the Animals Protection Act.

While conditions at The Wilds were deemed acceptable, the broader issue has reignited debate over how working dogs are treated when off duty – and whether enough is being done to protect them.

Dogs kept in poor conditions

According to concerned residents, the guard dogs in the Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve in Johannesburg and The Wilds Nature Reserve in Houghton, are kept in cages and not being well cared for.

A joint inspection was conducted recently by the NSPCA and the Johannesburg SPCA, NSPCA spokesperson Jacques Peacock said.

Peacock did not divulge the names of the security companies that were found to be at fault during the inspection.

“Since criminal charges have not been laid against any individual or company, we are not legally entitled to disclose the names,” Peacock said.

ALSO READ: Lion breeding industry remains ‘unchanged’ despite government promises — NSPCA

Formal warning issued

“We visited Klipriviersberg Nature Reserve and a warning was issued for contraventions of the Animals Protection Act, which include small, inadequate enclosures, poor maintenance of the kennels, dirty and parasitic husbandry conditions and insufficient parasite control,” he said.

“Recommendations were also made to improve the general well-being of the animals.

“The NSPCA has conducted a follow-up inspection to ensure compliance and will continue to do regular routine inspections at the site,” he said.

“Security companies are responsible for the well-being of animals in their care. We call upon members of the public to report animal neglect and abuse of any kind, particularly in the security industry.”

“The conditions at The Wilds were found to be acceptable,” he said.

Peacock said the dogs in question were working dogs.

“Therefore, they could not be left to roam freely in the reserve due to safety concerns. However, the animals must always be kept in conditions that meet the minimum welfare standards required,” he said.

ALSO READ: SPCA lays charges against Daybreak Farms’ bosses

Concerns over treatment of working dogs

“The SPCA recognises the valuable role of working and service animals but remains firmly opposed to any practices that cause pain, suffering, or distress,” Peacock said.

Concerned residents insisted that the authorities were not doing enough to protect the guard dogs.

“Guard dogs in the security industry cannot negotiate their living conditions and terms of employment,” a source said.

“They are treated as property, but are effectively prisoners, since they are locked in kennels when off duty and usually tethered or on a leash when on duty.

“There is a lot the security industry and their clients could do to improve the dogs’ living conditions, but from my limited observations, it seems little to no effort is made in this direction.”

Annette van Rensburg, who runs a company that leases dogs to security companies operating at The Wilds, said: “The dogs are placed in the cages because they are resting and the law allows us to keep them there.

“I am not sure about other companies’ cages, but my cages are big enough because we don’t need the dogs to move a lot when it’s time to rest. When people see dogs in cages, they think we are abusing them.”

NOW READ: Farmer awarded R2m after cops fail to stop angry community from slaughtering his animals