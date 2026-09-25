NSRI issues spring tide safety alert as Heritage weekend and school holidays begin

Spring tides occur when the sun, moon and Earth align, intensifying the ocean's pull.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers, anglers and coastal hikers to exercise extreme caution as powerful equinox spring tides coincide with the Heritage Day long weekend and school holidays.

A full moon peaks on Saturday, 26 September, at 6:48pm, with the strongest tidal ranges expected from Saturday through Tuesday.

Springtides

The spring tide follows closely on the equinox, when tides are among the most forceful of the year. Spring tides occur when the sun, moon and Earth align, intensifying the ocean’s pull.

NSRI Communications Manager Andrew Ingram said the timing raises serious safety concerns.

“With families heading to the coast for the holidays, we are asking everyone to plan around the tides this week.

“Check the tide times where you are, swim at lifeguard‑protected beaches, and if you are fishing from rocks, wear a life jacket and be sure to have flotation with you,” he said.

Rip currents

Spring tides bring higher high tides, lower low tides, and a bigger tidal range.

Ingram warned that rip currents, estuary mouths, harbour entrances and narrow inlets such as the Knysna Heads will be particularly hazardous.

“If you see someone in trouble, call for help immediately. Do not put yourself at risk,” he added.

Risks

The NSRI highlighted risks for coastal hikers and anglers. Trails may be cut off at high tide, while waves can surge further than expected.

“Rock anglers are especially vulnerable. At high tide, waves can surge further than expected. Always keep a safe distance from the water’s edge,” Ingram cautioned.

Additional safety advice includes:

Swimmers: Only swim at lifeguard‑protected beaches, between the flags, and take extra care on outgoing tides when rip currents are strongest.

Only swim at lifeguard‑protected beaches, between the flags, and take extra care on outgoing tides when rip currents are strongest. Hikers: Plan routes around local tide times and avoid trails that may be cut off.

Plan routes around local tide times and avoid trails that may be cut off. Boaters and paddlers: Always wear a life jacket, carry essential safety gear, and keep a charged cellphone in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx app lets users log trips and call for help quickly.

Always wear a life jacket, carry essential safety gear, and keep a charged cellphone in a waterproof pouch. The free NSRI SafeTrx app lets users log trips and call for help quickly. General safety: Avoid alcohol before swimming or fishing, supervise children near water, and watch for strong winds or sudden weather changes.

Vigilance.

Ingram stressed the need for vigilance.

“We want everyone to enjoy the Heritage weekend safely. Respect the ocean, plan ahead, and never underestimate the power of the tides.”

In an emergency, call the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre on 087 094 9774 or dial 112 from a cellphone.