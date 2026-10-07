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NTA urges government to provide relief to commuters and operators after fuel price hikes

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

7 October 2026

02:05 pm

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'The taxi industry is left with no other alternative but to push government to provide some form of relief and assist the taxi passengers,' says Malele.

The NTA calls on government to provide relief to commuters and operators following fuel price hikes

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The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson Theo Malele spoke to The Citizen about the impact of the increases on the taxi industry, noting that daily commuters already spend more than 40% of their disposable income on public transport.

He said the current fuel price increase is unprecedented and puts pressure on the taxi industry’s already squeezed profit margins.

40% of income on transport

“The taxi industry is left with no other alternative but to push government to provide some form of relief and assist the taxi passengers who are the poorest of the poorest of the poor, not to be put under pressure of paying exorbitant fares,” Malele said.

“As they are already paying more than 40% of their disposable income on public transport.

“We want to mobilise passengers to help exert pressure on the authorities,” he stated.

‘Expensive operation costs’

Malele said the industry will struggle to meet its operational costs because fuel hikes will increase monthly financial commitments and maintenance costs.

He warned that this increase has a ripple effect that may affect people’s December plans.

“If passengers are not assisted by government, they will find it difficult to afford to travel, causing year-end festivities to be hampered and a dull year-end.”

Price increases

“The price increase is determined by the Management Committee Council, that is a structure within the NTA that makes the decision between conferences,” Malele said.

Malele said he cannot speculate on how much taxi fares will increase because the NTA is scheduled to meet the Minister of Transport on Friday, 13 November 2026.

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“I can’t speculate about it because we are still going to meet the Minister of Transport on Friday, 13 November,” Malele concluded.

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costs fuel price hike Government increase National Taxi Alliance taxi taxi industry
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