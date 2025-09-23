Nuno Santos bids emotional farewell to Vitória after Downs move

"I am incredibly proud to have been part of the time when we broke the club point record, the wonderful European walk we had,” Santos wrote.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Nuno Santos has paid a heartfelt tribute to his former club Vitória de Guimarães after completing a surprise move to South Africa. The Portuguese midfielder will link up with compatriot Miguel Cardoso, who is in charge of the Brazilians.

The 26-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Primeira Liga side before deciding to join the Betway Premiership champions on a reported two-year deal. A former Portuguese youth international, Santos arrives with a big pedigree and will be expected to make an immediate impact.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Petersen denies player problems with Nabi

Reports from Portugal suggest the midfielder was signed from Vitória for a fee of €1 million, just over R20 million. The Tshwane giants confirmed his capture on deadline day in what ranks as a high-profile signing from Europe.

“A heartfelt thank you to all the Victorians, for all the affection and support and for all the dedication and demand you had with me because that is what makes Vitória and Guimarães different,” Santos wrote on his social media pages.

“After two years, 90 games, eight goals, and 16 assists, I say goodbye to you. I am incredibly proud to have been part of the time when we broke the club point record, the wonderful European walk we had, to have had the privilege to wear the king on my chest.

“Here I grew, evolved, and matured as a player and as a person. I leave today, with the awareness that I did my best to be able to help the club, but the Victory will never leave me.”

ALSO READ: Big-spending Sundowns land European reinforcements

Santos joins Fawaaz Basadien and Katlego Ntsabeleng as the latest additions to Sundowns’ squad in what was a rather quiet transfer window that officially closed on Tuesday.