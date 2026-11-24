The NYDA said it remained concerned about the leaking of its annual reports before their formal submission

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has denied that R782 million in project disbursements is missing, stolen or unaccounted for. This follows a qualified audit opinion on its 2025/26 annual financial statements.

The agency said the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) had questioned the accounting treatment and supporting documentation for the R782 million in project-related disbursements. However, it claimed AGSA did not find that the money had disappeared.

In a clarification issued on Monday, the NYDA acknowledged the qualified audit outcome. The agency said it was implementing corrective measures to address the findings.

“The audit qualification does not state that R782 million is missing or unaccounted for. Rather, it concerns the adequacy of additional supporting evidence and the accounting treatment applied to project disbursements,” the agency said.

The NYDA maintained that the amount reflected project disbursements recorded in its financial statements. Therefore, it should not be interpreted as money that could not be traced.

Why AGSA questioned the R782 million

According to the agency, the audit qualification relates to differences in accounting interpretation. It also relates to the sufficiency of supporting evidence provided during the audit.

AGSA reportedly could not obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to support the project disbursement expenditure. This was expenditure recorded in the financial statements.

The disagreement centres on when the NYDA should recognise expenditure involving payments to implementing partners.

The agency explained that it recorded project disbursements as expenditure when it transferred the money to implementing partners.

However, AGSA’s position was that certain payments should remain classified as prepayments until the implementing partners actually incurred the expenditure.

The NYDA said management held a different interpretation. They argued that the transfers constituted non-exchange transfer payments that should be recognised when the money was transferred. This treatment is subject to grant conditions and the substance of the transactions.

“This means the auditor-general questioned when and how the expenditure should be recognised in the financial statements, as well as whether the available documentation was sufficient for audit purposes,” the agency said.

It added that this was the first time the particular audit test method had been introduced to strengthen impact.

“It is important to note that the finding does not state that the funds cannot be accounted for or that they have disappeared.”

No material irregularities identified

The agency also highlighted that AGSA had not identified any material irregularities during the audit.

It said a material irregularity would indicate substantial financial loss, misuse of resources, fraud or theft. Alternatively, it would mean a breach causing significant harm to a public institution or the public.

The NYDA also said it is concerned about the leaking of its annual reports before their formal submission. This concern also extends to reports presented to the relevant statutory bodies.

It argued that the leaks undermined established parliamentary and government reporting processes.

However, it acknowledged that because aspects of the reports were already publicly available, it was necessary to clarify the audit findings.

NYDA outlines corrective measures

The agency said it had started implementing an audit action plan to strengthen its financial management and governance processes.

“The executive chairperson has directed the accounting officer to implement a full review of programme development models and strengthen systems aligned with the AGSA’s recommendations,” it said.

Other measures include improving financial reporting controls, record-keeping, and reconciliations. The NYDA will also improve monitoring of implementing partners’ use of funds and the availability of supporting documentation.

The agency also committed to strengthening governance oversight and assurance processes.

“The agency acknowledges the concerns raised in the audit process and fully accepts its responsibility to strengthen internal controls and financial reporting processes,” it said.