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One dead, five injured in dramatic M13 crash near Pinetown

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

28 October 2026

06:19 am

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

One dead, five injured in dramatic M13 crash near Pinetown

The crash occurred on opposite sides of the M13 near Richmond Road in Pinetown, KZN, on Tuesday. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

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One person has been killed, and five others rushed to hospital after two vehicles overturned on a highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The crash occurred on opposite sides of the M13 near Richmond Road in Pinetown on Tuesday.

Overturned vehicles

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency responders found multiple injured occupants at the scene, while one of the drivers died despite extensive resuscitation efforts.

“On arrival, it was found that single vehicles had overturned on either bounds of the M13, leaving multiple people injured. Immediately, more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched.

“Whilst multiple patients were being attended to, a man believed to be one of the drivers went into a state of cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation efforts, the man passed away on scene,” Jamieson said.

Injured

Jamieson added that the five other occupants from both vehicles were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the SA Police Service were in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Fifteen injured

Last week, several people, including children, were critically injured after a bakkie carrying about 15 family members and friends overturned on the R617 near Bulwer in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Multiple occupants were ejected from the vehicle, prompting a major emergency response.

Midlands EMS crews found several patients in critical condition and carried out life-saving interventions before transporting the injured to various hospitals.

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Spokesperson Roland Robertson described the scene as devastating and said emergency teams worked tirelessly to treat multiple casualties.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash.

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