One dead, two injured in Qumbu pharmacy shooting

According to police, the three victims had gone to the pharmacy to buy masks.

Gunmen opened fire on three customers at a pharmacy in the Eastern Cape on Saturday, killing one and wounding another in an attack that left investigators without a clear motive.

Deadly shooting at Qumbu pharmacy leaves community shaken

South African Police Service (Saps) in Qumbu are investigating one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder following a shooting at the Sejoseng Business Centre on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

Police were alerted to the attack at approximately 11:20. “Saps in Qumbu are investigating one case of murder and two cases of attempted murder following a shooting incident at a pharmacy in Sejoseng Business Centre,” Saps said.

Officers who responded to the scene found a 26-year-old man dead behind the pharmacy counter.

Two other individuals were also caught in the attack.

Saps confirmed that one survivor “sustained injuries to the lower body and was taken to a medical facility,” while the third victim escaped without physical harm.

Three customers targeted as they tried to enter the pharmacy

According to police, the three victims had gone to the pharmacy to buy masks. Saps said it is alleged that “as they attempted to enter, gunfire erupted,” forcing the group to take cover inside the building.

The attack did not stop there. Saps noted that “the shooting continued for some time before the suspect(s) fled,” suggesting the victims were pinned down for an extended period before their attackers withdrew from the scene.

Notably, nothing was taken from the victims or the premises, pointing investigators away from robbery as a likely motive.

Evidence recovered as police hunt unknown suspects

Crime scene investigators combed the scene following the attack.

Saps confirmed that officers recovered “multiple rifle cartridges, projectiles, and sealed bullets” at the pharmacy, indicating that high-powered firearms were used in the assault.

Despite the volume of physical evidence collected, no arrests have been made. “The motive is not yet established,” Saps said, adding that “the suspects remain unknown” at this stage of the investigation.

Police appeal for information from the public

Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of the attack to come forward.

Saps appealed directly to the public, saying: “Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.”

All tip-offs will be handled with discretion. Saps assured informants that “all information will be treated confidentially,” encouraging witnesses or community members with leads to report what they know without fear.