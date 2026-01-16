One killed in Ekurhuleni crash involving two heavy-duty trucks

The driver of the first truck had a breakdown and was repairing the vehicle when a second truck hit from behind.

One person has been killed and another injured in a tragic motor vehicle accident involving two heavy-duty trucks in Ekurhuleni.

The accident occurred on R21 South near the Atlas Road off-ramp late Thursday evening.

Horror crash

The City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson, Tikkie MacDonald, said they responded to the accident just before 9:30pm

“Dispatch received an emergency call alerting teams to the collision. Firefighters from the Albertina Sisulu Corridor were immediately deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered two trucks involved in a high-impact collision.”

Investigations

MacDonald said preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the first truck had experienced a mechanical breakdown and was in the process of repairing the vehicle when a second truck collided with him from behind.

“The individual working on the stationary truck sustained fatal injuries and was tragically declared dead on the scene. The other driver was treated on-site for moderate injuries by Gauteng Emergency Medical Services before being transported to a nearby hospital in Tembisa for further care.

​“The scene was secured by rescue teams to ensure the safety of other motorists, and the body of the deceased was handed over to Gauteng Pathology Services for transport,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said the site was handed over to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) for a formal investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Six killed

Earlier this month, at least six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident following a T-bone collision between a sedan and a 22-seater minibus taxi in the Free State.

The accident occurred on the R26, outside Mashaeng, near Fouriesburg, just before midnight.

It is alleged that a white Kia sedan with Free State registration was travelling from Mashaeng location towards Fouriesburg when the 21-year-old driver failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a white Mercedes-Benz 22-seater minibus taxi with Gauteng registration, travelling from Ficksburg to Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

