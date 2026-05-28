One suspect arrested after police discover illicit cigarettes worth R23k in Free State

The suspect faces charges related to possession of illicit cigarettes and non-compliance with the Customs and Excise Act.

A 39-year-old suspect has been arrested after illicit cigarettes worth an estimated street value of R23 000 were discovered by authorities.

A major illicit supply point in the Thaba Nchu Central Business District (CBD) in the Free State was intercepted by a multi-disciplinary team during ongoing efforts by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to clamp down on the economic sabotage caused by the trade in counterfeit and contraband goods.

Six cases of illegal cigarettes

On Wednesday, 27 May 2026, a 39-year-old suspect was arrested after a joint intelligence-led tactical team conducted a thorough search of the establishment, where they discovered and confiscated six master cases of various illicit cigarette brands, alongside a significant quantity of rolling papers.

According to Saps reports, a foreign national owns the establishment where the task team discovered contraband with a total estimated street value of R23 000.

R23 000 worth of illicit cigarettes discovered in Free State CBD- Picture: Saps

Arrested

The suspect was arrested at the scene and faces charges relating to the possession of illicit cigarettes and non-compliance with the Customs and Excise Act.

He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court.

The team consisted of members from the Mangaung Metro District Operational Command Centre (DOCC) Task Team, the Mangaung District Operational Centre (MDOC), and Ladybrand Customs enforcement officials, who acted on tactical intelligence regarding a local wholesale business in the Thaba Nchu CBD suspected of distributing illicit goods.

Chinese national linked to R3.5m illicit liquor arrested

Meanwhile, a Chinese national was arrested on Tuesday, 26 May, at around 10am after another joint operation conducted by the Counterfeit Unit, Liquor Authority, South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Eerste Rivier uncovered a liquor store with suspected counterfeit alcohol intended for export.

Members working under Operation Prosper approached the male shop owner and confiscated 6 201 litres of various liquor products with an estimated value of R3.5 million, which were booked in as exhibits.

More than 6 000 litres of counterfeit alcohol were confiscated by authorities. Picture: Saps

The Chinese national was then arrested and detained at Kleinvlei Police Station and is set to make his first court appearance at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court soon.