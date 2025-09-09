Public Works’ register shows only 1.5% of government properties in excellent condition

While the state utilises most of its properties, Cape Town still has the most number of unused properties.

The department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI) has revealed that only 1 145 of the properties in its portfolio are in excellent condition.

The department briefed the portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure on the status and progress of the immovable asset register (IAR) on Tuesday.

As of 31 March 2025, the government’s immovable assets were valued at R151 billion.

Of the 79 032 state properties, 1 145 are in excellent condition, 27 333 in good condition, 43 888 in fair condition, 5 030 in poor condition and 1 636 in very poor condition, the department said.

While the state utilises most of its properties, Cape Town still has the highest number of unused properties, with 959 out of 13 154. This is followed by Nelspruit with 127 out of 8 053, then Durban and Mmabatho, with 123 out of 8 783 and 4 651, respectively, and Bloemfontein with 101 out of 6 787.

Leased and hijacked properties

This comes as provincial governments reclaim hijacked state buildings in an attempt to reduce lease expenditures.

Earlier in the year, Gauteng MEC for infrastructure development Jacob Mamabolo said that the provincial government had been spending R34 million a month on renting office space.

This is despite the provincial government owning vacant buildings.

The provincial government has spent over R2 billion on office rental s for provincial departments in the last five financial years.

Public Works has also launched Operation Bring Back, an initiative to reclaim illegally occupied state land and properties that focuses on recovering state assets, including farms and resorts, that were unlawfully occupied or stolen before and after 1994.

In April, the department shut down the Pont Holiday Resort in Port St Johns, which was illegally occupied.

According to portfolio committee member Mluleki Dlelanga, the occupant claimed to have taken over the business from a previous individual who had relocated to the Western Cape six years ago.

“Despite repeated engagements by officials from the Eastern Cape department of public works and infrastructure , no formal lease agreement was ever finalised. This means the occupants were using the property rent-free, without paying municipal rates or taxes, while profiting from the business operating on state land,” Dlelanga said at the time.

The department continues to reclaim hijacked buildings nationwide through its operations.

