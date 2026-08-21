Open excavation crisis escalates in City of Tshwane

Residents and councillors have raised safety concerns over unattended excavations across Pretoria after several recent incidents.

Motorists travelling in Wilgers, east of Pretoria, are concerned about an open excavation at a busy traffic intersection following a series of incidents recently.

The hole, which appears to be several metres deep, was dug on the corner of Rossouw and Rubida streets a month ago. It is a danger for motorists.

Unattended excavations raise wider concerns

A resident, Deon Barry, said the hole was dug within a matter of days a month ago.

“Every day when I pass there, I wonder when the City of Tshwane will come and fill the hole,” he said.

Barry said peak-hour traffic has increased because motorists have to drive slowly around the hole.

Last week, in the west of Pretoria, a City of Tshwane bus fell into an open excavation at the corner of Weir and Tuin streets in Pretoria Gardens.

Ward councillor Leon Kruyshaar expressed concern over the risks posed by the city’s failure to secure and backfill excavations properly.

“Several excavations across the area have reportedly remained open and unattended for extended periods,” he said.

“They pose a significant danger to pedestrians, motorists and public transport vehicles, particularly where excavations are not properly barricaded, illuminated or secured.”

Recent incidents highlight safety risks

Last month, a Springbok fan fell into an open excavation outside Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Lynnwood Road and died.

Freedom Front Plus Tshwane mayoral candidate Willie Spies, who offered to pursue justice for the family of fan Hugo van der Berg, 51, from Secunda, said he is awaiting the conclusion of the inquest.

The City of Tshwane had not responded to questions by the time of publication.