‘We’ve not broken any laws’: Operation Dudula to press on with ID checks after members freed on warning

The NGO-turned-political party maintains it has done nothing wrong.

Three women believed to be linked to the anti-foreigner group Operation Dudula have been released on warning after being arrested for allegedly disrupting services at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto.

The women, aged between 49 and 60, appeared briefly at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of public violence, trespassing, and violating the National Health Act.

The authorities apprehended the women after they allegedly entered the clinic’s maternity ward and demanded that patients produce identity documents to verify their nationalities.

Outside the court, members of Operation Dudula gathered in protest, showing support for the arrested women.

Operation Dudula says ID checks will continue

Speaking to the crowd, Operation Dudula President Zandile Dabula confirmed that the women were released. Their case will reportedly return to court on 10 September.

“This process was just to frustrate us. There’s no way that you will keep people in jail for five days and give them free bail and take them out on a warning.

“We have been treated like this is a Schedule 6 offence,” she said.

Dabula accused the state of reverting to repressive tactics.

“The government of the ANC and the GNU together, they’re taking us back to the apartheid days.

“They’re using the system. It’s just coming in a different colour now. They’re using the police to work against us.”

She vowed that the NGO-turned-political party would not halt its work.

“We’re not going to stop. I’m not inciting violence, but if we have to fight, if this country has to be ungovernable, then let it be. We’re going to operate.

“There is nothing wrong that we have done. We have not broken any laws. Instead, we are implementing and enforcing the laws that the government is failing to enforce.”

Dabula also claimed that the Health Ministry had instructed law enforcement authorities to arrest Operation Dudula members during such activities.

“Today we have a meeting with the Minister of Health; he must tell us why did he issue an instruction that our people needs to be arrested when we do this operation.”

Government concerned

The denial of healthcare services to foreign nationals at state facilities was previously condemned by government.

“While government understands the genuine frustrations of many citizens regarding the pressures on public services, including overburdened clinics and exhausted healthcare workers, members of the public are urged to raise such concerns through lawful and appropriate channels,” a statement released by the Government Communications Information Service (GCIS) reads.

The government stressed that taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and cautioned that such conduct directly contravenes the Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to access healthcare services.

“This right is not subject to an individual’s nationality or immigration status. Denying individuals healthcare based on their origin is a violation of our laws and values as a nation.”

The statement further noted that the government is taking active steps to improve the country’s health system by boosting the number of healthcare workers and enhancing resources at medical facilities.

“At the same time, government continues to address and manage migration-related issues in a lawful and orderly manner.”

