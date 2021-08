Have we seriously erred by nailing Jacob Zuma for the country’s ills? Hey? Wasn’t he the one who sold us down the drain to the Guptas? Was he not responsible for corrupting the SOEs? Who other than he was on Schabir Shaik’s tainted payroll? Maybe, but… Do Zuma and his ilk in countries spread over the world bare the fruits of a decision made in ancient Babylon after so-called nonbelievers built the Tower of Babel? It was here where different languages were foisted on the world. Rather than add my skewed theological opinion as to the reason behind the drastic...

Do Zuma and his ilk in countries spread over the world bare the fruits of a decision made in ancient Babylon after so-called nonbelievers built the Tower of Babel? It was here where different languages were foisted on the world.



Rather than add my skewed theological opinion as to the reason behind the drastic action, let’s accept the world has been lumped with a divisive and destructive communications mechanism called language.



Coupled to different skin colour, with a mishmash of religions, cultures and traditions thrown in, we’re left with a highly toxic mix – racism an explosive by-product. This got me thinking. Say the event never happened, with one universal language existing, how would it have affected the state of the world today?



For starters, no despotic and crooked rulers cleverly using religion as part of their alienating weaponry, creating wars covering their rotten tracks?



Zuma turns out a solid citizen, singing songs the lyrics of which are understood and loved by everybody.



In hindsight, multiple language groupings are anything but unifying. In fact, it has, and still is, adding to war-torn countries with millions of innocents being murdered, tortured, raped and imprisoned. In all these troubles, language plays its schismatic part.



Let’s imagine the pegged language is Khoisan with its four main click sounds, not forgetting the fifth more distinctive kiss click. The name Port Elizabeth nonexistent. And the British would’ve have had a problem keeping a stiff upper lip as clicks need lip movement aplenty.



The San peoples’ apparel would’ve had to be adapted to appropriate climates.



So, if it’s all fake history, then Jacob has no excuse for his actions. In court he must please explain, whether in English or Zulu. That’s if he doesn’t pull another Shaik move.