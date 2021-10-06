Isaac Mashaba
6 Oct 2021
6:30 am
Opinion

Are cabals victimising black-owned mining companies?

Isaac Mashaba

How can mine employees own over 50 houses?

Picture: iStock
Are some JSE-listed mining houses being run as a mafia-like “rainbow cabals”? Perhaps this proves the point that it is not always what you know, but who you know. Why does our minister of mines – knowingly – allow competent black-owned and operated mining companies to be victimised? Is our minister of mines providing political “top cover” for unscrupulous mining houses? Certain companies have been awarded mines in return for luxury apartments in Dubai for a certain minister. Who else is part of this cabal? Why does a major insurance institution, as a large shareholder in some mining houses, allow...

