16 Oct 2021
Opinion

Black tax: How to help family without hurting your goals

Carol Mazaka

Black tax has no set definition – it is different things to different people.

Black tax has no set definition – it is different things to different people. One definition might be the financial contributions young black workers make to assist their families. While financial family responsibility is universal, what is unique for many blacks is the extent and prevalence of their obligations. Because of the history of dispossession and segregation – like education and healthcare access, coupled with high levels of unemployment – many young and middle-age blacks are likely to be breadwinners. These breadwinners may be the first in their family, or the first in a number of generations, to have received...

