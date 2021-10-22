Dr Kgosi Letlape
22 Oct 2021
7:00 am
Opinion

It’s time to take up the cudgels against smoking again

Dr Kgosi Letlape

Stakeholders in the field of tobacco control must be motivated to a sense of urgency similar to that applied to the Covid vaccine.

Picture: iStock
I have recently been honoured to collaborate with international healthcare colleagues in an important position paper on the fight against smoking. The paper makes several recommendations on how we can reignite the fight against smoking, based on lessons and insights contained in the document. Lesson 1 – The value of partnerships The pandemic teaches that global crises demand global solutions. These answers entail collaboration not just among countries, but across sectors. The successful and speedy development of vaccines against Covid was a direct result of partnerships at an unprecedented scale. The pharmaceutical industry, in some cases with research support from...

