Jackie cook
2 minute read
28 Oct 2021
6:15 am
Opinion

SA school laws must include cyberbullying

Jackie cook

While the pandemic may have increased the uptake of digital life, there is no evidence this trend will be subsiding soon.

Picture: iStock
With cyberbullying occurring in both traditional and online school settings, there has never been a better time to discuss its impact on children. With such experiences having far-reaching psychosocial consequences, we must address this issue with haste, so our future leaders responsibly enter a growing digital economy. According to Ipsos, pre-pandemic, 54% of parents in SA knew of a child experiencing cyberbullying and these figures are likely to rise with the notable conversion to digital mediums. While the pandemic may have increased the uptake of digital life, there is no evidence this trend will be subsidingsoon. People have now had...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

OPINION

How SA can fight back against cybercrime
2 days ago
2 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Limpopo principal accused of appointing his wife and two daughters as teachers
6 days ago
6 days ago

EDUCATION

Umalusi wants 'incident-free' matric exams after 2020 leaks
1 week ago
1 week ago

EDUCATION

Teacher accused of bullying pupil into suicide suspended
1 month ago
1 month ago