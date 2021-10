"We also need a second list,” the five-year-old Egg told me on Wednesday evening after we have completed her wish list for Santa. She explained: “My friend Hayley is coming to live with us.” This was news to me but, luckily, I have a bright little girl who can clarify the things my limited old brain don’t understand (as I have been told often in the past). “Hayley’s little sister, Mia, is evil, so I told her to leave her home and come and live here. She’s bringing her two dogs as well.” “Uhm… do I have to go and...

“Uhm… do I have to go and fetch her?” I asked.

“No,” said Egg. “She will walk. Heavens only know why she doesn’t take a Bolt.”

“How will she pay for it?” I wanted to know.

“She doesn’t,” Egg said. “I’ll just take that little black card in your wallet. You know, the one that can tap. Then we don’t have to pay.”

“Oh!” I replied and made sure my wallet is deep in my jeans’ pocket before I changed the conversation. “So, what does Mia do that is so evil?”

“She wants to be a witch when she grows up. And she pinches her daddy,” Egg said in disgust.

“Maybe she should rather stay at home. To protect her daddy?”

“No. When she moves here, he won’t be her daddy anymore. She’ll then call him uncle. You’ll be her daddy. And her dogs’ daddy. I’m sure she won’t pinch you. Not hard, anyway. But you’ll have to go to bed earlier. Hayley can’t

sleep if there are lights on.”

Fortunately Hayley’s mom said no when Egg’s friend told her about the plan.

On Monday, we have to go to our local voting stations to try and save our municipalities.

Judged by the stories about corruption and incompetence, it seems we have voted for the evil little sister five years ago.

The one who pinches us.

We’ve voted for the sister that can sleep during the daytime and who doesn’t care if the lights are off, which is quite often, nowadays.

But we’ll have to make our choices with great responsibility because, in the end, we’ll all be the daddies who have to accept accountability for our choices, as we now have to do for our previous choices.

But we know that already, because our local government’s little black cards don’t tap any more.