With the local elections behind us, voices are now being heard complaining, criticising and praising the winners, the near-winners and the losers.

Some are upset at not winning and want to settle the matter in the courts. Maybe they will get some more votes, maybe not.

But as befits a democracy – no matter how broken and dysfunctional it may be – such challenges must be taken note of.

Others are just grateful they can continue earning their large salaries with perks by doing a job where they are not expected to do anything.

Some will simply continue with their embezzlement schemes and corrupt practices, knowing there are little to no consequences if being caught out.

One politician famously even stated that the party he represents is not “desperate to be in government”.

If that is so, then why did they stand for election?

Possibly this is just a way of bemoaning the fact that his party did poorly in the elections. Or could it be a hint that his party has stolen enough?

Many voters didn’t even know who their councillors were.

These absentees only revealed their presence on the posters en route to the voting stations. How does one vote for someone who is unknown and with no verified track record?

Others who didn’t bother to go vote are also upset at the election results. That’s a bit like hoping to win the lottery but not buying a ticket. Having failed to use the most potent weapon they have, voters who didn’t vote, for whatever reason, should not be complaining.

Although voter apathy is proof that people have zero confidence in political candidates or the government, it is, however, also a fact that every vote not cast is a vote in favour of the current status quo.

But, as the voter turnout has shown, South Africans really don’t care.

They voted to give the corrupt and failed municipal leaders a second chance. So when their rates and taxes are embezzled or stolen, or basic services continue to be nonexistent, they should not moan – they were part of the mechanism that allowed the rot to continue.

The local elections results are not a matter of “white” versus “black” political parties, but those who forever play their old and boring race card will claim such a result. Some are even calling for “black parties” to unite against “white parties” – claiming to want to stamp out racism.

The last time I looked, there were no “whites only” parties and if there were such, they would certainly be drifting along on their own with little support.

Those who constantly play the race card merely show what great racists they really are.

The elections were a contest between different political parties, some who stand for success and some who stand for failure.

It was a matter of choosing meritocracy over mediocrity, success over failure, transparency over corruption, law and order over anarchy and chaos and democracy and freedom as opposed to communism and tyranny.

Political parties are, hopefully, realising that those who went to vote are sick and tired of their constant failures and mismanagement.

Voters are going to demand changes to redirect the current failings and will want concrete actions and results.

But the next hurdle our fragile democracy will face is that of coalitions.

The biggest challenge will be the overcoming of egos. Any coalition must show intent and will to work together to give our people what they have been denied for years: basic services.

Already there has been mud throwing as some leaders claim they cannot work with other leaders. This is once again merely a reflection that the term “leader” doesn’t apply to them, as a good leader will work with any other good leader if the end result is to achieve success.

The losers of these infantile battles will once again be the taxpayers who will have to put up with the political childishness and immaturity that seems likely to take place when coalitions are formed.

This can result in no decisions being taken and subsequently, no services being offered.

One can be certain that the protests and riots that will almost certainly continue will be packed with people who chose not to vote.

Despite our local elections being considered free and fair, no doubt the moaning will continue as we have become used to the ineptitude of those we voted for.

– Mashaba is a political advisor