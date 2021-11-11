Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
11 Nov 2021
5:30 am
Opinion

We live in a time where darkness is more certain than light

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

It is just one crisis after the other. Can we catch a break, please? Where is the reset button…

Picture: iStock
Ravaged by the Covid pandemic, crippled by unemployment and an economy buckling under pressure, the country is now playing musical chairs for electricity. We try to remain positive, but the magic hat of hope is running dry – especially for those working from home and dependent on power to get business done. Eskom has let the consumer down, both paying and nonpaying. I am not only angry about the astronomical amounts I am expected to pay to keep the lights on – but also with the power utility not doing its bit. We are paying premium price for an unavailable...

