It is said a government that buys its votes is a government in name only – and ineffectual. A weak government has only its self-interest at heart and not that of the nation it has undertaken to serve and protect. A bought government is a fragile government. This fragility can quickly lead to failure. SA is a perfect example where a political vote-buying culture reigns supreme. When election times approach, there is always a scramble to obtain money through all and any means possible to buy votes to remain in power – or to acquire power. It is sad that...

When election times approach, there is always a scramble to obtain money through all and any means possible to buy votes to remain in power – or to acquire power. It is sad that our politicians have adopted a “power through purchase” voting model as opposed to true democratic voting.

This approach to clinging to power has ruined the country and almost collapsed all spheres of governance. It has entrenched a belief by our youth that corruption starts at the ballot box – especially when stolen state funds are used to commit voter bribery. What many voters don’t understand is that they are accepting payment, in whatever form – T-shirts to KFC – and selling their souls to corrupt politicians and officials to run the state and commit more corruption at their expense.

Nobel Prize winner, Professor Akinwande Soyinka expressed it perfectly when he said “only in Africa will thieves be regrouping to loot again and the youths whose future is being stolen will be celebrating it”.

Neither we, the citizens and voters of South Africa, nor the international political community, expected the liberation movement that posited itself as a proponent of democracy to develop into the cartel it has become.

The founders of the ruling party are probably spinning in their graves after the Zondo commission’s findings that it has morphed into a criminal organisation. Criminality starts with the branches of the ruling party that are inevitably bought.

Votes are bought with money often illegally obtained, not earned. Money is used to buy over hungry and destitute voters and the end result is dysfunctional and bankrupt municipalities where those in authority not only prove their incompetence but also drive the municipalities into deeper economic collapse.

Money buys power for the growing ranks of the corrupt who allocate themselves positions of authority and power in our dysfunctional municipalities. This is a stain on our democracy and our future. Despite this criminal approach to gain favour and power, we, unfortunately, accept the South African approach to “power through purchase”.

This approach to gaining political power merely entrenches the perception of the ruling party that the voters are stupid and unable to think or understand what they are truly voting for. It also shows the great disregard the party has for its loyal members who are increasingly impoverished and destitute.

The branches of the ruling party have, with or without their knowledge, allowed themselves to be bought and manipulated by those they were paid to vote for.

The end result has been the collapse of essential services and critical infrastructure. The many strikes by municipal workers are indicative of promises made, but not kept. The strikes are a consequence of the vote buying that is all-pervasive.

Every pothole, broken traffic light, collapsed RDP house, lack or breakdown of sanitation, and so on are a direct result of the vote-buying DNA that has taken hold of our country. No one forced the municipal workers to accept their contracts.

In the real world, it is quite simple: if a worker doesn’t like his job, he resigns. In South Africa, if a municipal worker doesn’t like his job, or simply refuses to work, he goes on strike and demands a higher salary – or destroys government infrastructure.

Who must make up the financial shortfall in the municipalities? There is no money left as it has all been misappropriated or stolen. Ultimately, vote-buying results in our well-educated and qualified youth having to make ends meet by accepting menial low-paid jobs where there is no opportunity for development or personal growth, or a secure future.

The anger and resentment this has created towards those that govern is indescribable. Our youth are not tenderpreneurs, nor champagne poppers.

They want to work and earn a living, but government is preventing this. It is our youth from across all races that must fight the scourge of vote-buying and make sure they select and vote for young leaders with integrity who have a positive vision for our country.

Neither our branches nor the country should be for sale to the highest, integrity-lacking bidder. It is the duty of our young generation to prevent the buying of branches by ruthless criminals who will stop at nothing to enrich themselves through the labour of others.

– Mashaba is a political advisor