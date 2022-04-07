Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
2 minute read
7 Apr 2022
5:01 am
Opinion

Deadbeat parents are a disgrace

The issue for me here is that children are a choice to have.

Photo for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock
When a man trends on social media either for a substance-induced fit of rage or maybe as a result of a mental breakdown, the onlookers will blame the ex – a mother who once complained about the man’s inability to support his children. This brings to the table the conversation that we keep having but seem to not be making any traction with – child support. If this society really believes a woman would bewitch a man for their failure to do right by their children, surely this highlights the frustration of men and women who are struggling because of...

