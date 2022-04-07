Deadbeat parents are a disgrace

When a man trends on social media either for a substance-induced fit of rage or maybe as a result of a mental breakdown, the onlookers will blame the ex – a mother who once complained about the man’s inability to support his children. This brings to the table the conversation that we keep having but seem to not be making any traction with – child support. If this society really believes a woman would bewitch a man for their failure to do right by their children, surely this highlights the frustration of men and women who are struggling because of...

When a man trends on social media either for a substance-induced fit of rage or maybe as a result of a mental breakdown, the onlookers will blame the ex – a mother who once complained about the man’s inability to support his children.

This brings to the table the conversation that we keep having but seem to not be making any traction with – child support.

If this society really believes a woman would bewitch a man for their failure to do right by their children, surely this highlights the frustration of men and women who are struggling because of another’s refusal to provide for their children.

The child support grant is R480. That’s about one bag of nappies, or crèche fees in the townships. Trying to get food, clothes for the child or school supplies is another struggle. Keeping the lights on and water in the tap is a different challenge.

The issue for me here is that children are a choice to have. As well as a choice as to who you decide should father, or mother, your child.

The problem with some women is that they are so fascinated with nonsensical material things that they are blind to things that really matter and change their lives. As much as boys who refuse to grow up are part of the problem, women who do not prioritise and do not pick their men wisely are also to blame.

Sometimes, relationships just do not work out: in the heat of the moment life-altering mistakes happen, children are conceived, but should these children suffer the consequences of parents who do not parent?

Should children really have to suffer just because their parents failed to plan and to grow up? If a parent can live the high life, why can’t their child not live in the very same luxury? If daddy can attend every social event, why is the child not having the best kind of life like their father? If mommy is the best dressed in town, there really is no reason for the baby to lack for a thing.

Let this be said, the onus to raise a child does not defer to the parent who has a better financial standing, it is the responsibility of all parents.