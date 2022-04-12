Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
12 Apr 2022
5:30 am
Opinion

Not a Schuster movie, it’s Joburg

Hein Kaiser

Where would anybody even start trying to fix the many problems?

The termination was effective from the 31 March 2022.
It’s been a waiting game between two thoughts – and I wasn’t entirely sure which notion would trump which. Would it be Leon Schuster revealing himself as a disguised homeless man directing traffic or would Johannesburg’s metro police eventually station an officer at the intersection between Rivonia Road and Witkoppen? The traffic lights at this intersection have been out for about three months and for the entire quarter year, there’s been a handful of well-meaning homeless guys who intervened where the City of Joburg and its metro troops have failed. Correction … I once noticed an Outsurance-sponsored pointsman spend about...

Read more on these topics