For many years, we have watched in disbelief how our government lead us ever closer to economic and social disaster and doom. Like lemmings, we have faithfully followed them and now, as we finally realise they are leading us to the edge of the cliff, we are seeing what their intentions are. The problems the government has created for every citizen in this country are almost insurmountable. There is not much they have not degraded or destroyed since they inherited the government. Unless we become a law-abiding and free-market country, we can and will never become a true democracy. But...

The rapid increase in protests by citizens is indicative of an ever-deepening anger towards the government and its inability to implement governance.

The collapse of our economy and our law enforcement agencies has only made matters worse. The government has no true direction and no plan – and nor do they care.

They choose to live in the past and think that by doing so, they are appeasing us. But we are neither dinosaurs, nor do we belong in a museum.

They continually mutter about “renewal”, “liberation” and “freedom”.

Yet, there can be no such things unless they make a concerted effort to engage the entire youth of our country, listen to our voices and stop viewing criticism as “racist” – especially not when it is valid.

We are tired of their corruption, deception, lies and hatefuelled narratives.

The youth understand that South Africa is and always will be a part of Africa.

They have also experienced how the government has betrayed and ignored both the citizens of our country and those of our continent.

Africa is a vast continent with untold riches. These riches are not benefitting the continent as they should.

Instead, by aiding and abetting the divisiveness across Africa – and within South Africa – we are surrendering our resources and futures to others beyond our shores.

Unfortunately, there are members of our government who have tried to belittle and embarrass Africa and, in the process, ruined any mutually beneficial relationship.

These bought and paid for politicians have effectively managed to exclude South Africa from an invigorated Africa through their bad behaviour and self-serving attitudes.

Africa has a wealth of extractable and other resources. These strategic resources cover oil and gas, gold, diamonds, platinum, titanium, and lithium, to name a few.

Our continent is blessed with incredible beauty that can attract massive investments in tourism. Our fertile soils can become the breadbasket of the world.

These resources can create jobs for everyone on this continent if we grow our industries alongside them.

Africa can lift itself out of the mud it currently wallows in – and that includes our country.

South Africans have both the know-how and the knowledge to convert these resources to economic gains that will benefit the entire continent, including South Africa.

We have the know-how and skills to develop ports and airports to boost our exports and draw tourists. The youth know this, but our corrupticians don’t and it appears they never will.

We need to be working with Africa to entice our diaspora to return back home.

They have knowledge and expertise we desperately need to recover. They have access to industries and markets we need to exploit.

Instead, our government prefers to chase these people away and prevent their return.

Our diaspora are those working abroad because, for instance, they have immense problems trying to renew their passports.

Why is the government playing silly games when we least can afford it? To criticise those who have left our shores and become highly successful is stupidity.

They have opportunities to pursue, and do so successfully, but they were not wanted here.

Our people that have left, be they black, white, coloured or Indian, are valued for their skills and have used this to their advantage.

They staff hospitals, schools, industries and till the land elsewhere. But we can only ask them to return when governance is restored.

Muttering words without turning them into actions is a waste of oxygen. Besides, we have become immune to the government’s lies and deceit.

So can we really expect a renewal, or will it be a matter of new lies for old? Time will tell.