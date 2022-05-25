Cliff Buchler
25 May 2022
5:02 am
Opinion

Pitfalls in Ramaphosa’s structural reform trigger empathetic thoughts

Cliff Buchler

President Cyril Ramaphosa | Picture: GCIS
The pitfalls in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s structural reform, like powerless Eskom and trackless Prasa, trigger empathetic thoughts about our beleaguered president. It happened during my deep thinking time, long before hadedas scream, shriek, bellow, bawl, hoop, holler and bombard the earth with their malodorous missiles. I hop into Cyril’s head and set him on a course saving the country from further sinking. With my prompting, he arranges a high-powered meeting with the army, police and intelligence as a first step. He tells them what he plans in the near future that could likely revive the “July” looting, plundering and murdering...

