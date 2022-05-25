Pitfalls in Ramaphosa’s structural reform trigger empathetic thoughts
Cliff Buchler
The pitfalls in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s structural reform, like powerless Eskom and trackless Prasa, trigger empathetic thoughts about our beleaguered president. It happened during my deep thinking time, long before hadedas scream, shriek, bellow, bawl, hoop, holler and bombard the earth with their malodorous missiles. I hop into Cyril’s head and set him on a […]
President Cyril Ramaphosa | Picture: GCIS
