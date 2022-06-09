I remember a time when morals counted, not social expectations… But fast forward to now and values and morals are now issues. Values are now something that can be negotiated. What happened to common decency, treating others as we want to be treated, honesty and all other good morals in life? It is sad how we have become a society that congratulates a life of nothingness; a life of very little achievement – we have become used to minimal or no standards. If little Elizabeth can spell her name and surname and recite her cellphone number, that is acceptable. Then,...

I remember a time when morals counted, not social expectations… But fast forward to now and values and morals are now issues.

Values are now something that can be negotiated. What happened to common decency, treating others as we want to be treated, honesty and all other good morals in life? It is sad how we have become a society that congratulates a life of nothingness; a life of very little achievement – we have become used to minimal or no standards.

If little Elizabeth can spell her name and surname and recite her cellphone number, that is acceptable. Then, when the very same Elizabeth turns to the “blessers”, we hide behind “all the youngsters are doing it”.

ALSO READ: ‘Blessers’ to blame for KZN’s rising HIV infection rate – Zikalala

When nude photos are “accidentally leaked” for Facebook likes and Twitter trends, we don’t even feign shock, because it was only a matter of time for Elizabeth to follow in the footsteps of other children. It has become the norm.

Genuinely sound human beings with uncompromising principals are a dying breed. A great example is our political leadership. Gone are the struggle heroes of yesteryear. Whoever is left at the table of political leadership, are they politically and morally sound to lead?

Look at our churches, too. Pastors have degenerated into wolves in sheep’s skin and churches are lucrative businesses. Now, the “prophets” of our time need bodyguards, not just the collar and the word of God. Parents have become complacent and lazy, doing as little parenting as possible.

Fathers are no longer just daddies to their children but have become blessers to other girls because “everyone is doing it”.

I remember when Jacob Zuma became president: it came as a shock that a head of state could have so many wives – but we accepted it because it was acceptable in his culture. Fathers now use the excuse of polygamy when they step out of their own marriages.

The truth is that, over time, we have tried so hard to justify the unjustifiable that we end up living lives that are riddled with lies and dishonesty – we erode our own morality and think that it is acceptable. It’s not. Ever.