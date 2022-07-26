Government is trying to hasten up citizens’ demise with taxes

It seems there is no end to the government’s devious plans to find ways to financially disadvantage and tax its citizens into poverty and ultimately death. The latest rumoured plan is to tax those who dare attempt to generate their own electricity via solar systems. According to the government, plans must be devised to financially penalise households who use less electricity. Such is the government’s utter disconnect with its own failings. ALSO READ: ‘Taxing sunshine’: Want solar energy? Then Eskom wants you to pay more The whispered plan to tax solar systems when our national power provider is unable to supply...

It seems there is no end to the government’s devious plans to find ways to financially disadvantage and tax its citizens into poverty and ultimately death.

The latest rumoured plan is to tax those who dare attempt to generate their own electricity via solar systems.

According to the government, plans must be devised to financially penalise households who use less electricity.

Such is the government’s utter disconnect with its own failings.

The whispered plan to tax solar systems when our national power provider is unable to supply uninterrupted power will be the height of economic stupidity.

How does one tax sunshine? Or is there another nefarious and sly agenda at play here?

Is this plan a method of getting more money into the state’s coffers to enable our leaders to steal more?

The failure of our national power utility is not a sign of “progress” as has been intimated.

It is regression of the worst order. It is the planned and systematic destruction of our industries – major employment providers – and the state.

Eskom’s inability to truly be a reliable national power provider is nothing short of shocking.

It has destroyed the economy, resulted in reduced investor confidence, created “dark spots” for criminals to operate in with impunity and eroded national morale.

This magnificent failure has taken the country from one of light to one now wallowing in the dark ages.

It has further contributed to the long lines of the unemployed, as well as to an increase in criminality as people turn to crime to survive the daily horrors the government has forced on them.

South Africans are already the target of numerous overt and stealth taxes, all intended to help fill the state’s coffers that have been stolen into almost bankruptcy by our ruling elite.

Our political masters have not only further enslaved us and turned us into a nation of beggars, they have also committed treason against their own people.

And they continue doing so while pleading with voters to keep them in power. Will the next taxable item be the air we breathe?

Will it be based on how many breaths of air we take daily, weekly, or monthly?

Or will the government “follow the science” and base such a tax on age where it is estimated every human breathes approximately 22,000 times per day.

The tax can then be based on the age of a person at death, making it a onetime tax payable upon death.

Will the next plan be to tax us for the number of times we use the toilet a day?

Perhaps they may consider doing it per week but then one must ask, how will the toilet-going routines be monitored and by who?

Will this possibly give South Africa more “carbon credits”? There appears to be no end to stupid ideas to generate more taxes for our elites to steal.

While all citizens realise the only givens in life are death and taxes, it angers people to think the government is trying to hasten up their demise with taxes.

Already the failure – or more accurately the collapse – of law and order has placed citizens in deep danger in our country.

Where are our taxes being spent that must contribute to law and order? Or will the answer be as a minister recently and eloquently explained “shut up!!”

The planned taxes are aimed at further endangering citizens and stifling all endeavours at self-preservation or self-sustability.

In fact, it appears as though self-sustability must be punished. We are already overburdened by taxes, and our tax base is steadily dwindling.

Despite reports to the contrary, foreign investor confidence is already low and dwindling. Strategic defence manufacturers have already moved elsewhere.

Whereas there are those who believe we should prevent foreign investors into our market at all costs, they fail to realise the implications of their calls.

Not only will unemployment go through the roof, but the country will also face total destruction as law-abiding citizens turn to alternative methods of surviving.

We are already suffering under the yoke of zama zamas, drug dealers and transnational criminals – and they don’t pay a cent in taxes.

The apathetic view of the ruling party regarding our current situation, and the increased levels of poverty, has led them to believe there must be an increase in taxes, no doubt to uplift their personal bank accounts.

Never in the history of our country has so much been stolen by so few from so many – and with no consequences.

