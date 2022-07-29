Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
29 Jul 2022
6:01 am
Opinion

A house is not my home

We can stay where we are. Our humble little townhouse doesn’t have a spare bedroom – and I love it that way.

Picture for illustration purposes. Picture: iStock
The lovely Snapdragon’s desire for a house has developed into an obsession. We have a home. When I got divorced a decade ago, I bought a little townhouse, perfectly adequate for what I expected to be a bachelor’s life. But one morning I woke up and saw Snapdragon’s shoes in my room. I saw her clothes in my closet. But the final straw was when I saw her toothbrush in the bathroom. “Have you moved in?” I asked her. “Yup,” she said. “Good,” I said. And here I must mention that Snapdragon was neither snapping at me, nor was she...