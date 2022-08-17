Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
17 Aug 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

It’s time to protect victims

Cliff Buchler

A wake-up call is what’s needed to find a solution.

Picture: iStock
Murder is the unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another. And when found guilty, the punishment in SA is life imprisonment that may last for the remainder of the offender’s life. It’s a harsh sentence in anybody’s book and surely should act as a deterrent. Wrong. It has been proved beyond doubt a dismal failure. There’s no denying our nation has become a killing field. Has this reality taken root in the community at large? I don’t think, I know, murder has become common in every sector – homes, offices, schools, pubs, churches and on the streets. Bullets,...

Read more on these topics