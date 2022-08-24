Cliff Buchler
2 minute read
24 Aug 2022
4:01 am
Opinion

An appointment with an orthodontist is never a pleasant experience

Cliff Buchler

At the end of the day, I’ve a new bridge that can take a 300kg steak.

Picture: iStock
No sooner had the surgeon sent me home with a kick-started heart, when my bridge loosened and with it, a slither of crackling from pork belly wedged between two teeth torpedoes towards the dish of yet untouched sauerkraut. Dinner guests consider it hilarious, but with more gaps than teeth, it’s far from funny. An appointment with an orthodontist is never a pleasant experience. Who enjoys someone’s gloved fingers probing your mouth? Then there’s the drilling with fearsome tools and a plastic straw sucking up the debris left after prodding, pricking, rasping and filing. All this while lying on your back...