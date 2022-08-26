Dirk Lotriet
2 minute read
26 Aug 2022
4:01 am
Opinion

Love is in the air … fryer

Dirk Lotriet

'I care about people and feelings and things. I just love my air fryer, too.'

Love is in the air fryer
Picture: iStock
Sometimes I feel ashamed of myself. I work with news every day – politics, crime and human suffering. It is supposed to make me a deep and emotional being who spends my days and nights worrying about the future of humanity and other people’s feelings. Of course I care about those things but, at night, before I go to sleep, I think about something else – my air fryer. “Does that make me shallow?” I asked the lovely Snapdragon, my present wife, the other day. She spent a few seconds to ponder the question, then answered: “No. No, that doesn’t...