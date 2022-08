The photo in the media of President Ramaphosa with players in a possible coalition, triggered memories of him similarly involved in discussions that drastically changed the course of South Africa’s political history. A coalition today could have the same effect. It’s probably not common knowledge, especially among the younger generation, that Cyril rubbed shoulders with a hardened Nationalist called Roelf Meyer. In fact, at one time you could refer to them as bosom buddies. Believe it or not they were hugely responsible for negotiating through what was called Codesa (Convention for a Democratic SA) the transition of South Africa into...

The photo in the media of President Ramaphosa with players in a possible coalition, triggered memories of him similarly involved in discussions that drastically changed the course of South Africa’s political history. A coalition today could have the same effect.

It’s probably not common knowledge, especially among the younger generation, that Cyril rubbed shoulders with a hardened Nationalist called Roelf Meyer. In fact, at one time you could refer to them as bosom buddies.

Believe it or not they were hugely responsible for negotiating through what was called Codesa (Convention for a Democratic SA) the transition of South Africa into a democracy. At one time, at a critical point the talks were nearly abandoned, but a young and enthusiastic Cyril and Roelf used their combined skills to get things back on track.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa appoints members of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council

They probably never dreamt that 29 years later Cyril would become president. Roelf is still active, often called on to use his negotiating skills in sensitive political issues. Cyril describes him as a true citizen committed to a non-racial South Africa.

I wonder whether the two still meet and what they talk about, especially given the parlous state of the nation under the ANC – a party for which they both had high hopes, one that would strive to create a united nation. And especially take care of the poor.

Their conversation would likely go something like this.

Roelf: “Cyril, what the hell has happened to you and your party?”

Cyril: “Not an easy answer. I’ve inherited a party split asunder. In a way I was handed a poison chalice”.

Roelf: “Yeah. But with Codesa, you skilfully had everyone eating out of your hand. And when necessary, you put your foot down – often stamped on my foot when punting the Nats. Today you allow outright scum to rule the roost”.

Cyril: “My priority is to unify the party, and this takes time. My way might seem slow and ineffective, but ultimately the baddies will face the might of the law”.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa claims his administration is winning fight against corruption

Roelf: “I never thought I’d say this to you. But you’re talking a load of bull. That reminds me of Phala Phala. No, not the wind instrument, but your game farm. How are you going to worm your way out of this one? You’re no Zuma”.

Cyril: “I can’t explain it. I wasn’t near the place on the day. OK, Mr Smartass, why don’t you help me with this one? You tied FW de Klerk in knots during Codesa, so you can do it for me”.

“Sorry, Cyril, I have no intention of soiling my soul. I leave with a broken heart. Codesa and all that hard work, turned out to be a total disaster. It’s tantamount to casting pearls. . .Good luck with the coalition, but with the rotten core remaining, I reckon you’re farting against thunder”.