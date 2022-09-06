Danie Toerien
2 minute read
6 Sep 2022
4:02 am
Opinion

Let’s make our wishes come true

Danie Toerien

We are all genies. Let’s start making wishes come true.

Let’s make our wishes come true
Picture: iStock
Oh, how I wish… Not to be a billionaire, nor a superstar. Not an astronaut, a fireman, or an assassin. No. My biggest wish is that I could be a genie and make wishes come true. Honestly, most of us have a wish-list much longer than a to-do list and it usually revolves around fame and fortune, recognition, acceptance and more fortune. With a fortune we could make all our own wishes come true. But wishes aren’t just in the future. In retrospect, I wish that I had spent more time with my children when they were small. Trying to...