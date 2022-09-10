Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
10 Sep 2022
4:01 am
Opinion

The king has a chance to remake the legacy of the crown

Editorial staff

He can begin the process of healing the wounds of British colonialism by, for a start, returning all the art works, jewels and other riches taken from the colonies.

The king has a chance to remake the legacy of the crown
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen's speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Paul Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
"We will not blame him for the crimes of his ancestors if he relinquishes the royal rights of his ancestors; but as long as he claims their rights, by virtue of descent, then, by virtue of descent, he must shoulder the responsibility for their crimes.” These words, by Irish republican and trade unionist James Connolly, on a visit to Ireland by English King George V in 1911, should be food for thought for the new British monarch, King Charles III. With the changing of the Royal guard, the king has a chance to remake the legacy of the crown. He...

Read more on these topics