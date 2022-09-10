"We will not blame him for the crimes of his ancestors if he relinquishes the royal rights of his ancestors; but as long as he claims their rights, by virtue of descent, then, by virtue of descent, he must shoulder the responsibility for their crimes.” These words, by Irish republican and trade unionist James Connolly, on a visit to Ireland by English King George V in 1911, should be food for thought for the new British monarch, King Charles III. With the changing of the Royal guard, the king has a chance to remake the legacy of the crown. He...

These words, by Irish republican and trade unionist James Connolly, on a visit to Ireland by English King George V in 1911, should be food for thought for the new British monarch, King Charles III.

With the changing of the Royal guard, the king has a chance to remake the legacy of the crown. He can begin the process of healing the wounds of British colonialism by, for a start, returning all the art works, jewels and other riches taken from the colonies.

He can make public apologies and he can encourage Britain to help those former colonies industrialise and change their current status as reservoirs of natural resources for the rich countries of the north.

Sadly, Charles will be head of state in name only and unlikely to have much influence over British government policy, driven by the Conservative Party, whose jingoistic policies have already foisted a disastrous Brexit on its people. Things change. But some things stay the same.