A gift of pride from Rassie

4 December 2025

06:00 am

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus unites the nation with a Christmas Day walk, showing the power of sport to heal and inspire.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ex Africa semper aliquid novi, the saying attributed to Roman philosopher Pliny the Elder – but which may have originated with Aristotle – means “Out of Africa, there is always something new.”

We would suggest the time has come for us here on the southern tip of the continent, to amend it slightly to Ex Rassie semper aliquid novi.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has always kept legions of people – both fans and haters – guessing about his next move.

And his latest is, simply, promotional and nation-building genius.

At a time when parts of South Africa are at each other’s throats, our national rugby team has amply demonstrated the power of sport to heal.

And, now, Rassie has taken it even further by asking the country to join him and the Boks on a “thank you” walk on Christmas Day.

Only he would do that, perhaps risking the wrath of churchgoers.

But then he wants everyone to start the 6km – 3km out and 3km back – walk at 6am on that day. Plenty of time to get to church, then get home and unwrap presents.

Thanks, Rassie. We owe you and the boys for giving us back the gift of Pride.

