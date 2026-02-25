Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

A reading crisis we can no longer ignore

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 February 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Shocking literacy figures reveal deep cracks in early education, though expanded ECD registration signals a step forward.

A reading crisis we can no longer ignore

Little boy reading book in the library. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

As if we needed more evidence that, matric celebrations notwithstanding, South Africa’s education system has problems: now we hear that 1 in 7 Grade 3 pupils can’t read even one word.

That is correct – not that they can’t read fluently, or that they can’t read for meaning, or can’t read sentences… they cannot distinguish a single word.

The 2030 Reading Panel’s 2026 report, released yesterday, reveals also that “currently [2025], 81% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language and only 30% of Grade 1-3 pupils perform at grade level”.

However, we must salute Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube for confirming what many see as the root problem of ills in our schooling system: “learning gaps begin in the early grades, not in matric, not in the intermediate or senior phase, but in the foundation phase itself.”

ALSO READ: Poor kids pay the price of cadre looting

She said ECD (early childhood development) must play a pivotal role in preparing children for school, adding that her department had exceeded its target of registering 10 000 ECD centres by 2025, by bringing 13 300 centres into the official fold.

That’s a good start.

Unless this issue is rectified, its negative effects will multiply as pupils go through the system.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Editorials education literacy

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa ‘We are in two different worlds’: Brown Mogotsi on his undercover life
News Sibiya admits sharing confidential audit report on Medicare24 contract with Matlala’s ‘friend’
Politics Lesufi’s Sopa in numbers: Here is how much the Premier is throwing at Gauteng
Crime SIU reveals ‘network of religious figures’ exploited Home Affairs for 20 years; Bushiri, Omotoso, 3GAR named
News Sibiya denies Witness F and Matlala’s testimonies about impalas

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News