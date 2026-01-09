A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Back to school, time to be a ‘good parent’ again

You cannot switch parenting on and off, like the lights at a party. There is always someone watching, and often being broken.

Soon, our social media timelines will be filled with posts of “little bundles of joy” on their first day of school or matriculating, with comments flooding in about how wonderful the parents are.

But if a picture tells a thousand words, what’s behind it may fill a book. Especially if that book was also documenting the “Dezemba unwind”.

Suddenly, the overdose of chubby cheeks and results is strong enough to give us amnesia of what the country and its children went through just weeks earlier.

While there are many incredible parents who try their best in trying circumstances, and deserve to be praised, the reality is that there are far too many who let their morals go on vacation in December, believing there will be no consequences.

This was driven home this week when the Eastern Cape Department of Social Development revealed more than 60 cases of child abandonment and sexual abuse were registered in the province last month. And those were just the cases reported or instances discovered. There is no doubt that numerous such cases exist in each of the other eight provinces over the same period, potentially totalling thousands of children left in vulnerable situations.

Awol parents who leave their children at home while they go drinking and partying are not a December problem, but the stats suggest it is amplified during the festive season.

And even when kids are brought along to the party, parents forget their responsibilities and act recklessly. It is then little wonder that children as young as three were caught drinking over the period. You don’t need an expert to tell you that it is not normal for children to drink and that they are simply mimicking the bad examples around them.

Excuses and ‘shock’

In their defence, the parents claimed they weren’t aware that the children were drinking and said they now fear being judged by their community. These selfish excuses are a weak attempt at self-preservation and further highlight that neglect can happen from 10m as easily as from 10km.

We should fear accountability; it is the thread that holds society back from anarchy. Sadly, in South Africa, accountability can be too easily evaded, and a blind eye turned for a cold drink. So when you can’t get away with something, you are genuinely shocked and confused.

This holds true with politicians and ordinary citizens.

Parents, like the leaders of this country, are not innocent bystanders but active guardians and custodians. They need to be less shocked and more introspective. They need to stop blaming others, even three-year-olds, for their neglect and look at where they have failed.

There are only so many excuses and promises to change before the act gets old.

Is poverty to blame?

So often, poverty is cited as the root cause of problems, but that argument wavers when you consider that citizens reportedly spent close to R1 billion on alcohol in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve.

The elephant in the room is addiction to alcohol and other drugs, which often leaves these children vulnerable and without present parents. A recent report claimed that half of all teenagers have consumed alcohol at least once in their school years, with between 12% and 20% drinking before they are 13.

The twin elephant is teen pregnancy, where, again, 13-year-olds are often made mothers before they are even able to understand what that means.

Once a teen parent, it can be nearly impossible to break the cycle of poverty, and while drinking can be an escape from your problems, it makes the situation worse.

While schools and governments can educate and support, it is ultimately up to parents to break the cycle and set good examples for their children. Only then will responsible behaviour, not neglect, be the norm, and we can truly be proud of our parents.

