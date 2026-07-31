A VIEW OF THE WEEK: SA government ‘complicit’ in ‘xenophobia’? Nigerian officials must be hallucinating

If this is all part of a grand conspiracy, then it is a really badly organised one.

For politicians, whether in Pretoria or Port Harcourt, in Alex or Abuja, words matter. It is their weapon and how they mobilise, distract, and often distort truths.

So you would hope that they would at least know the meaning of the word “complicit” if they were to throw it around as a “background concern” during a high-stakes, tense diplomatic meeting.

“There are issues of complicity if state authorities are unable or unwilling to tackle these [murders and violence during anti-illegal immigration marches] challenges in a manner that offers some confidence in citizens and foreigners that they are, indeed, safe to remain in the country,” Nigerian foreign minister Sola Enikanolaiye said during a meeting between Nigerian and South African dignitaries this week.

According to the Oxford Dictionary, complicit means “being involved with others in something wrong or illegal”.

SA is not being accused of neglect, dropping the ball, or being a helpless bystander that lets violence pass them by. It is not being accused of incompetence, lack of resources, or poor management. It is being accused of making a conscious and active decision to allow it to happen.

Why would a rational government make that deliberate decision? And why would another, who was at pains to preach co-operation, accuse a “partner” of such if they were not just purely politicking for the cameras and further fuelling hysteria?

Further, if it was a crisis, why would those same officials not visit South Africa themselves to see the situation on the ground rather than rely on reports?

The deaths of Nigerians, like those of any person of any nationality, are unacceptable and must be punished. Whether those responsible are South African or not.

But to come just short of claiming state conspiracy does nothing to ensure justice or co-operation.

The South African police have made over 900 arrests over unrest linked to anti-illegal immigrant marches that have led to the death of foreign nationals, Ramaphosa has addressed the nation on it, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate is currently investigating the death of a Nigerian allegedly “tortured” by officers. This is not inaction.

I have lived, worked and socialised with many Nigerians, many of whom I would consider friends, and I know that not all are drug dealers, mafia figures, and criminals. Just as not all South Africans are xenophobic. Such stereotypes, raised by delegates from both sides during the meeting, are merely smokescreens to distract from their own incompetence and failings.

SA self-sabotage?

Nigeria reportedly makes up between 5% and 12% of all of SA’s trade on the continent, depending on the month. That is not a grand number, but it is not insignificant by any stretch. Going the other way, SA is one of Nigeria’s biggest markets for exports in the world and most certainly in Africa.

More importantly for SA, at the time of a global fuel crisis, Nigeria is our biggest source for crude oil, with nearly half of all such oil heading into our shores coming from the West African nation.

It is also a major partner in military, counter-terrorism, security, and transnational cybercrime operations.

So what would the motive be for South Africa’s government waging a “war” on Nigeria?

A conspiracy

If the government was in on the act of getting rid of foreign nationals to open up opportunity for South Africans and keep the country safe, they are failing miserably.

Where are the programs to replace the labour, skills, and expertise we are losing? Why are businesses and many households scrambling to replace those who have chosen to return to their home countries?

Why are jobs not suddenly opening up all over, courtesy of the government? Why are people still getting mugged or murdered?

Perhaps there is no complicity. No conspiracy. No grand plan by government to kick out all immigrants – just a long-time failure to properly police those who do.