It really is a dark Friday when you reflect on the state of service delivery in the country.

“We did a speech in class today about what we did this weekend. I told my friends I was having fun, swimming, and watching TV… and then the power went out. That was the worst part,” my six-year-old announced at the breakfast table this week.

It came just hours after my three-year-old warned that using our laptops might cause “the power to go off again.”

Who knew that raising your kids in the biggest city in the country would raise them with a paranoia about when the lights will go off next or when the taps will suddenly run dry?

But sadly, this is the “new normal”.

A new normal that quite literally plunged homes into a Black Friday today.

A Black Friday of the worst kind

The last Friday of November is a shopping holiday originally from America but increasingly adopted around the world. It is synonymous with a good deal, discounts, and retail loyalty bonuses.

While many complain that it is all a scam and warn people about going into debt from buying something they don’t actually need, data shows that billions are made every year by those swept up in the festivities.

Away from the till, residents went from window shopping for a local government and councillor to actively standing in line and choosing who they wanted to lead them.

The coalition agreements that have followed have filled many of them with buyer’s remorse. Instead of a bargain or long-lasting quality product, they may feel like they found a dud.

The voter cast their ballot but did not get what they asked for, not unlike a scammer who promises you a good Black Friday deal only to blue-tick you once you pay.

Those who are elected will give deals to residents, though…

Up to 75% off electricity supply.

Buy one, get one free on weeks spent without garbage collection.

Three for two on days spent without water.

Closing down sales on public swimming pool entrance.

Buy access to restrictions that prevent you from using the water you pay for and get a free gift of an increased tariff.

Special deals if you use your political party membership card, with a chance to win one of 4 000 tenders given to friends and family.

Swipe the same card to earn political points, which you can redeem at City Power, Eskom, Rand Water, Joburg Water, Pikitup, or participating municipal offices to have a blind eye turned to your bylaw infringements.

Just remember, Ts and Cs apply! Including that you have to keep paying more in tariffs each year to qualify.