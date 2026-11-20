Politicians were in their ivory tower this week, making shallow decisions while residents suffer and cities crumble.

A “mock council meeting” was supposed to have been held earlier this week in Johannesburg to prepare for the real thing, but as coalition talks drew to an end, it was clear the only ones being mocked were the city’s residents.

The week started on a cruel note in the city. Residents in some areas faced power outages. Others tried to beat the heat by heading to public pools that were now closed because of procurement issues. The water minister announced that the city had come within hours of day zero, and many who caught a Rea Vaya bus to work or school on Monday were told that stations would be empty on Tuesday (although this announcement was later reversed).

It got worse as the week progressed, with Joburg Water announcing that it would now charge more for the little water it can provide.

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All of these are a strong reminder of a city in active shutdown mode.

And yet, tucked away in the privileged serenity of fancy, lit, air-conditioned hotels, those tasked with fixing the mess were eating expensive food, flaunting designer labels, and gossiping among themselves.

Two weeks ago they were “one of the people”, offering to wait in election lines and take up grievance. Now they can’t hide their disdain for the problems behind the double-glazed windows that show outside.

“Building coalition agreements take time,” those stuffing their faces at these meetings would say, and analysts would point to the dangers of hastily assembling a Joburg Avengers that could end up more of a council of clowns.

But do Johannesburg and other metros in Gauteng have the time for egos to be indulged and politicians to have their Mean Girl moments for the cameras when a city is being run to ruin?

Can their powerful speech sweep the streets clean?

Can their flood of gossip keep a tap running?

Can their “illuminating” lies about each other keep the lights on?

Can their oily schemes make the buses run?

Can their empty promises fill a pool?

Can their grudges hold a city together?

Because while we indulge those who make a fortune talking about themselves and others, inaction has let shadowy actors ransack the city.

Emergency tenders issued by the city amid crises of their own making should not be rewarded, but prosecuted. But those who encourage and enable it are silent, and those who shouldn’t are “busy in negotiations”.

Those in the negotiating halls were quick to preach unity, solidarity, and putting residents first, but got your vote by divisively putting you against your neighbour because of race, culture, or ideology.

So now you’re sucked into the soap opera of it, all the drama, the “us vs them”, the “winner takes it all”, the “who will emerge victorious and make their rival look the fool?”

But perhaps they are united after all: united in turning a blind eye when service delivery fails and in pointing the finger of blame at someone else

Perhaps the clearest evidence of parties giving a finger to the voter was in reports that the SACP and ActionSA would give up PR seats to the ANC. Imagine voting for a party, in hope that they lead, only for that party to unilaterally decide for you that your vote should go to someone else.

We don’t need another grand speech or excuses on why political parties can or can’t work with another; we only need services to be delivered.

And the sooner, the better

Elections may have felt liberating and a chance to make a difference, but once you have got drunk on our “democracy”, you wake with a hangover and the realisation that those political parties you said “I love you” to last night never loved you back.