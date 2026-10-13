‘Acute’ poverty stats will only rise

Children account for more than half of the additional people living in acute poverty, according to the latest UN report.

For the first time since its inception 16 years ago, a United Nations global poverty index has risen – taking the number of people affected to a whopping 1.2 billion.

According to this year’s annual report, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative research centre counted 51.5 million more people living in “acute” poverty compared to the previous year.

More than half of those were children.

Indicators used in the report include the lack of adequate housing, sanitation, electricity, cooking fuel, food and education.

UNDP administrator Alexander De Croo said: “Behind these figures are 1.2 billion people facing hardships that reinforce one another: hunger, missed schooling and a lack of clean water or electricity. This is unacceptable.”

The report found the majority of the poorest people live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, specifically the Indian subcontinent.

In South Africa, poverty affects approximately 37.9% of the population (about 23.2 million people) living below the lower-bound poverty line, with seven out of 10 of those aged below 34.

That number is arguably even greater.

With no signs of arresting the alarming unemployment rate, nor revitalising a stagnant economy, expect this number to keep on climbing – both at home and abroad.