Africa needs social media ban, minister

Unlike President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is so often “shocked” by happenings in the country, we are not disturbed, surprised or even shocked that yet another arrogant ANC minister has dismissed out of hand a sensible policy idea because the people who came up with it are “not even in Africa”.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made those remarks when asked if South Africa would consider the example of Australia, which has just imposed on a ban on access to social media for those under 16.

Dismissing the possibility that we might even study what is happening in Australia, Ntshavheni said South Africa and Australia are very different nations with different development needs and objectives.

“We have just tabled our approach on protecting children. They are not even in the African continent,” she said.

Without wanting to prejudge matters, we must just point out that the one thing the ANC has done with spectacular lack of success is implement effective social policies.

And experts and social workers believe we need to have some restrictions on what young, pliable minds are exposed to online.

Online bullying may have been a factor in a number of child suicides in SA and other countries.

Apart from the exposure to bullying, children can also be groomed by paedophiles and traffickers.

Whether the minister is aware of it or not, this is happening right now within our borders.

Whether she is aware of it or not, millions of our youngsters are on social media.

A ban on social media is not a silver bullet – clever youngsters can find ways around it – but it will go a long way to force the unaccountable Big Tech companies to make their platforms safer for underage users.

By dismissing an idea because it is not “African”, you do the country a grave disservice.

