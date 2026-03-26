AfriForum risks backlash over Mbalula move

AfriForum's call for US sanctions against Fikile Mbalula risks fuelling tensions, raising concerns about foreign interference in South Africa's politics.

AfriForum, which has already got the backs up of the ANC – and many ordinary South Africans – by peddling far and wide the narrative that white people are persecuted in this country, has decided to poke the hornet’s nest by imploring the US government to sanction ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

With a dossier of allegations against Mbalula, AfriForum is begging Washington to act against Mbalula in terms of its Magnitsky Act.

This law was enacted in 2012, originally targeting Russian officials responsible for the death of auditor Sergei Magnitsky.

It has been broadened to allow the US to impose visa bans and targeted economic sanctions on foreign individuals or entities “involved in human rights abuses or significant corruption”.

South Africa is no stranger to the Act, because it was applied in 2019 to sanction the Gupta brothers and their associate, Salim Essa, for their state capture shenanigans.

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AfriForum claims it has been repeatedly ignored when it has tried to get the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to act on Mbalula, although they still have not given up trying, despite appealing to Big Brother Uncle Sam for help.

Naturally, Mbalula and the ANC are incensed. And, regardless of what you feel about both, the reality is that a South African organisation is appealing to a foreign power to intervene in our domestic affairs.

Regardless of the accuracy or otherwise of the AfriForum dossier, this will be seen by many as more right-wing white lobbying.

The right-wing lobbying in Washington has already convinced President Donald Trump that white people are being slaughtered here – he’s said that in as many words – and helped poison the well of US-SA relations.

While AfriForum has a point in that Mbalula seems to have an umbrella of protection against prosecution over him, this stunt could lead to further racial polarisation.

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