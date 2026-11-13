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AfriForum’s farm attack day divides, not unites

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 November 2026

06:00 am

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No doubt, the move will be welcomed by white right-wingers, wrapped as they are in the cloak of victimhood.

Farm attack day divides, not unites

CEO of Afriforum Kallie Kriel. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

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While farm attacks are a serious blot on our society, we wonder about the timing of AfriForum’s announcement that it will declare 1 December as a memorial to those killed and affected by these crimes.

It is a bit of a cheek to appropriate World Aids Day – which affects many more people than farm attacks – because it will, effectively, be ignoring those victims.

And, in the process, it will be saying – but not in so many words – that some victims are more important than others.

And we know that AfriForum believes whites are the main victims and targets of farm attacks, although they stop short of declaring the phenomenon a genocide.

Perhaps the organisation wants to show to the US government that it is still fighting against the “oppression” of white people – ahead of collecting R18 million in American funding.

No doubt, the move will be welcomed by white right-wingers, wrapped as they are in the cloak of victimhood.

But this is driving yet another wedge into the growing racial divide in this country.

It will only polarise and harden attitudes on both sides at a time when everyone should unite to demand action on crime, which affects all of us.

Read more on these topics

AfriForum farm attacks farm murders

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