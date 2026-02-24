‘Agents’ drive Iranian unrest

The figures circulated by certain so-called Western human rights organisations bear little resemblance to reality in Iran.

In recent weeks, questions have been raised regarding the Brics naval exercise hosted by the Republic of South Africa.

Let me say clearly that cooperation between sovereign states in multilateral frameworks such as Brics is neither unusual nor controversial.

It is, in fact, a natural expression of independent foreign policy and south-south cooperation.

The presence of the Iranian navy in South Africa took place within the framework of Brics cooperation and was conducted upon an official invitation.

Unlike the United States, whose record of interference in the internal affairs of other countries is well known, we do not interfere in the domestic decision-making of sovereign states.

We therefore refrain from further commentary on this matter and fully trust that South African authorities are best placed to determine what serves the interests, dignity and independence of their own country.

What has, however, attracted far greater attention recently is the repetition, often copied directly from Western outlets, of reports in South African print media regarding unrest inside Iran.

I wish to state that, as Iranians, we are deeply saddened by the loss of even a single Iranian life, whether a security officer, a protesting citizen, or any other Iranian national.

At the same time, evidence, including public admissions by officials of the Israeli regime, confirms that foreign intelligence operatives and mercenary elements were actively involved in the recent unrest, carrying out acts of organised violence and destruction.

These professionally trained agents were responsible for killing civilians using knives and live ammunition. Many of them have since been arrested and are not among the casualties.

The figures circulated by certain so-called Western human rights organisations bear little resemblance to reality and reflect a familiar propaganda method: the repetition of large falsehoods until they appear credible.

The government of Iran has officially announced the number of those killed, noting that many of the victims were ordinary civilians as well as members of the security forces.

We are grateful, as always, for the wisdom and political maturity of the South African government and people.

It is, therefore, disappointing to hear rhetoric from a party spokesperson in South Africa describing Iran in terms more appropriately reserved for the Israeli regime, such as “serious human rights abuser”.

One cannot help but ask where these voices were and why they were silent during the mass killing of defenceless civilians and children in Gaza.

It is important for the people of South Africa to remember that in 1979, following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran, by direct order of its leadership, cut all relations with the apartheid regime and even halted oil exports.

Prior to that, the shah’s government maintained close relations with apartheid South Africa and could have profited economically from sanctions imposed on that regime.

Revolutionary Iran chose to stand with the oppressed people of South Africa and on the right side of history.

Iran’s internal challenges belong to the Iranian people. Yet they are undeniably aggravated by unlawful, unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and supported by its European partners.

We had an agreement that was working. It was the US and its allies who dismantled it and while negotiations were ongoing, they carried out military attacks.

It is therefore difficult to believe claims that these actors are motivated by concern for the Iranian people. What they seek is not reform, but humiliation.

The Iranian people are fully capable of determining their own future. Change and improvement are natural characteristics of societies.

Protest is a right. Citizens have the right to raise their voices against those they elect to serve them and officials have the duty to respond with responsibility and service.

The people of South Africa are politically alert and capable of recognising narratives that closely mirror the talking points of the US embassy.

Certain political actors appear eager to turn South Africa into a tool of their preferred power, the US.

Unlike some foreign embassies, we do not interfere, openly or covertly, in South Africa’s internal affairs.

During the unrest in Iran, we also received reports of attempts by pro-Zionist groups in South Africa to incite Iranian nationals against their own country.

Groups claiming to represent South African Jewry appeared more focused on destabilisation than on coexistence or peace.

These efforts failed, meeting the sound judgment and national awareness of Iranians residing in South Africa.

