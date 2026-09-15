AI insider warns humanity could be extinct by end of decade

Jacob Coxon, 27, warns humanity could be exterminated by 2030 if AI development is not slowed before superintelligence emerges.

For a young man of 27, Jacob Coxon seems to have an apocalyptically frightening view of the end of humanity, especially because he believes we could all be exterminated by the end of this decade – less than four years away.

It would be easy to dismiss him as an alarmist or a loony – or both.

But this is a man who has been in the belly of the beast we call artificial intelligence (AI) and he says that, if we do not slow down development of this technology, it will quickly reach the point of “superintelligence” – the place where it is smarter than any, and all, humans.

And it may go rogue on us.

There was an incident a few months ago where AI bots did something they weren’t programmed to do and hacked into a closed AI model.

Fortunately, no damage was done, but AI researchers like Coxon believe a massive tragedy involved our interconnected communication, transport, food, power and other infrastructures is only a matter of time.

Or, a matter of AI choice.

Governments must work together to rein in the bots immediately… before it is too late to stop them.

Our future as a species is on the line.