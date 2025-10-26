All South African schools have an anti-bullying policy – it’s called the law

If you want to prevent bullying at schools, it needs to be driven by culture, not policy.

The parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education had an excursion to Milnerton High School this week. That was the natural thing to do after bullying at the school was exposed, though some of what they lamented seems quite odd.

One of its laments was that the school doesn’t have an anti-bullying policy.

Anti-bullying policy at Milnerton High School

I’d lament that we live in a world where an anti-bullying policy would be required. I just don’t understand what one would put into such a policy that wasn’t already catered for in the legislation parliament already enacts.

In other words, was this parliament admitting its own shortcomings? Is bullying not something that is catered for in various aspects of our legislation and even common law? Other than “obey the law”, what substantial elements would a policy even add?

ALSO READ: Milnerton High School pupils in bullying case granted bail, will write exams separately

Words will not prevent bullying

It’s almost surreal that you’re dealing with children charged with serious crimes, but there appears to be a sense that if there were an anti-bullying policy, this would not have happened. The kids aren’t alright, and if we want to fix that, a 20-page document is hardly going to do the trick.

A policy could be effective if it made room for pre-emptive investigations, research, constant engagement on the subject, reinforcement of good behaviour and proper punishment for bad behaviour, but when has any of that ever been as a result of a document?

That kind of thing needs to be driven by culture, not policy. Even if it were included in a policy, it would be less policy and more process that prevents the issues.

Odds are you’re reading this between tasks on your work computer during company time, and there’s probably a policy regulating that, even though you have no idea what it says. Social media, dress, discipline – all policies that various organisations have, but so few know they exist, let alone what’s contained in them. It’s like the terms and conditions you claim you have read when signing up to one of your hundreds of online accounts.

And surely, a kid beating another is hardly going to care about a school policy because that same act is a clear disregard of the existing law. Is there an expectation that a school rule should be closer to home, so more likely to be abided by than the law of the republic?

ALSO READ: Tensions flare as parents protest culture of violence at Milnerton High School

The politicians went on to say that the school code of conduct only has one paragraph relating to bullying and that it is not a comprehensive anti-bullying policy. As if adding some more paragraphs is going to stop a kid from beating another.

Politicians themselves ignore policies

What irked me about seeing the videos is that these are children in smart blazers looking regal with golden trim, acting with no sense of civility. I wonder where they get that from; surely not the legislators splurging on looking great for the opening of parliament, referring to one another as honourable but treating one another with the disdain of warring factions.

Parliament wants policies for school children, but so many can barely comply with their own policies -from a deputy president who doesn’t declare gifts to a few who conveniently undermine the principles of a point of order.

And I genuinely feel bad for committee chairperson Joy Maimela, who has been quite passionate and vocal on oversight. I wouldn’t wish dealing with this kind of mess on even a friend who bought me the beer that gave me gout, but policy isn’t what fixes this. Action is.

One cannot regulate behaviour through paper. We’ve seen that it doesn’t even work with the people setting up the regulations themselves. How’s it going to work with kids?

Take the bullies, nail them with the force of the law, but do something that inspires the rest of the children to be better people. Preventing this behaviour through fear, be it policy or law, isn’t effective. You’re really just inspiring a “don’t get caught” challenge.

If there’s going to be a policy or a challenge, make it one that inspires the kids to be better.

READ NEXT: Gauteng schools scale down private security and anti-bullying programme amid budget cuts