America not so great after killing

Will this widening division among its people eventually lead to a civil war or a military-style dictatorship?

Like beauty, truth is in the eye, and mind, of the beholder. And nowhere is that more obvious than in contemporary America, that country being made great again by Donald Trump.

As Trump’s masked, heavily armed storm troopers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), shot and killed another American citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend — the second this month in the city — Americans, and social media users around the world, were sharply divided.

Depending on whether you support Trump or oppose him, you would have seen officers in fear for their lives defending themselves against a protester carrying a gun… or a man trying to protect a woman before being shoved to the ground, disarmed (of a weapon that was still in its holster) and then executed.

Trump supporters uniformly supported the killing, arguing along the lines that if you threaten or impede law enforcement, you should expect what’s coming.

In other words, the constitutional right to free speech — which they loathe — and the right to bear arms — which they love — mean nothing in Trump’s brave new world of a white, conservative fight-back.

Will this widening division among its people eventually lead to a civil war or a military-style dictatorship?

NOW READ: Fury over five-year-old’s detention in US immigration crackdown