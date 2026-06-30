Anarchy can be Ramaphosa’s death-knell

R600 million set aside and private security roped in, but Ramaphosa faces an acid test if cops sympathise with marchers today.

Today is going to be a watershed test of how much control our government actually has over this country.

A sum of R600 million has been set aside, allies from the private security industry have been roped in and warnings about zero tolerance for violence and intimidation have been issued.

But how things will turn out is still far from settled.

The last time we faced mass protests on this level was in July 2021, as people took to the streets protesting the jailing of Jacob Zuma.

About 300 people died and billions of rands of damages was caused before security forces brought matters back under control.

Last time, the response was slow – because of incompetence, lack of preparedness and, possibly, because some ANC ministers were waiting to see which way the political wind was blowing and whether the “insurrection” would succeed.

This time, however, the security sector is ready. But whether it is willing and able to follow political orders is another question entirely.

In 2021, the violence and looting were contained to areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and there was not only lack of support in other areas, there was outright antipathy to the Zuma cause.

This time, though, the essence of the March and March demonstrations against illegal immigrants has far wider popular support.

There will, no doubt, be sympathy for the movement among cops and soldiers if they are deployed.

And that is where the acid test will come: will the uniformed protectors be prepared to act against their fellow citizens they might well see as defending the country?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and promised tough action against law breakers. However, he has already shown that fewer and fewer people are taking him seriously.

If there is anarchy on the streets today, then Ramaphosa’s political death warrant will have been signed.